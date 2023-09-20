Pet of the Week: Kylie

By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week Kylie, a five-year-old spayed female Argentine Dogo mix joined us in our studio Wednesday.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Kylie:

Today’s selected pet to be featured is a dog named Kylie. She is a 5 year old spayed female Argentine Dogo mix who came to PCHS on August 26th from another rescue group that was very over crowded - like so many are today. Kylie is a big, white sweetheart of a dog who radiates sweetness and warmth despite her size and rather intimidating looks. This breed is not seen often in the United States, having originated in South America/Argentina and bred to assist in large game hunting. They are considered mastiff descendants with influence from bulldogs and Irish Wolfhounds. Sadly, they were popular in South American as fighting dogs but activities like that are not allowed in the United States. The breed is considered highly intelligent and very loyal to their humans. Our girl has shown herself to be sweet and gentle and she’d be very happy in a new home with people who appreciate her disposition and have no small dogs or cats to share attention with. She gets along with the larger dogs at the shelter so likely could be fine in a home with another large dog.

Paws and Claws

