Olmsted County sets preliminary tax levy for 2024

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has certified the preliminary 2024 levy for Olmsted County and the Olmsted County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA).

The 2024 preliminary property tax levy for Olmsted County and the HRA combined totals $130,602,041.

That total represents county and HRA property taxes of $125,692,357 and $4,909,684.

The property tax levy total, if approved, would be a 5.2% increase over 2023.

County Commissioners will approve the final budget, which cannot include a higher property tax levy number than the preliminary levy approved at the December 19, 2023 meeting.

The Board also plans to fund the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) at 1% of the levy for each of the next five years to reach CIP goals.

Some of those goals include development of a Justice Center at the Government Center, a law enforcement training facility near the Public Works Service Center, planning for the Graham Park exhibition center, design of a materials recovery facility, and continued design and construction of the interchange at County State Aid Highway 44 and Trunk Highway 14.

“There is a lot of analysis, discussion, and contemplation that goes into creating a workable budget for the county. Nationwide, everyone is facing inflation and rising health care costs, and that affects our work at the county as well,” explained Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch in a statement. “Previously, to manage inflationary pressures, we had put several capital projects and equipment on hold, but we cannot afford to keep deferring this important work.”

There will be future meetings held on the preliminary levy.

On December 7, 2023, at 6 p.m., a Truth in Taxation public meeting will be held which will further explain the county’s budget, levy and provide an opportunity for public comment.

The meeting on December 19 is set for 6 p.m. where the County Commissioners will adopt the final 2024 budget.

You can read about the 2023 budget and future meetings regarding the 2024 budget timeline by clicking here.

