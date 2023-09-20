No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a crash on Harriet Lane at 9:49 Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, officers saw the pickup truck sinking in the lake about 30 feet from the shore.

Dwight Martin Weise, age 85, of Blue Earth, was rescued by two people in a boat who removed him from the truck and brought him to shore.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics checked Weise out on scene and found no injuries.

Albert Lea police say the crash remains under investigation, but it appears Weise was traveling west on Harriet Lane, a no outlet street, when he hit a retaining wall of a home and crashed into the lake.

Albert Lea Police and Fire Rescue aided in removing the truck from the lake.

