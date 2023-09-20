Local farmer creates soaps from goat’s milk

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) –Simple Soaps For Simple Folks owner Shanna McCann, invited Midwest Access for a tour of her goat farm Wednesday. The farm creates handcrafted soaps utilizing fresh goat’s milk, and producing small, artisan batches of soap to preserve quality and craftsmanship.

If you would like to find out more about where to purchase the soaps locally as well as attending a soapmaking class, you can check it out here.

