Last performance for Matilda the Musical ends October 1

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Civic Theatre kicked off season 72 with Matilda the Musical, which began September 14 and ends October 1. ‘Matilda’ Director Misha Johnson joined us on Midwest Access along with cast members Addison Schleicher who plays Matilda Wormwood and Knox Campbell who plays Bruce Bogtrotter.

If you would like to get ticket information you can check it out here.

Adults - $30

Seniors - $27

Students - $22

Thu, Sep 21st, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Fri, Sep 22nd, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Sat, Sep 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Sun, Sep 24th, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Thu, Sep 28th, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Fri, Sep 29th, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Sat, Sep 30th, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Sun, Oct 1st, 2023 at 2:00 pm

