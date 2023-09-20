Instrument Collection at Triton High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a senior project for Triton High School student Logan Tufte. He is doing an instrument drive for the Triton band program. He needs your help. His goal is to collect unused instruments from the area to be donated to the school for young musicians.

“Many families have either purchased instruments for their children who were previously involved in the band program at Triton High School or school-loaned instruments that were never returned. There are many different reasons why these instruments are of no use, for example, their child graduated or is no longer in the band program,” he said.

So, he wants your help. You can donate the instruments at the school. There will be an instrument drive during homecoming, and you can drop off the instruments at the school.

“My band director and I are pursuing a grant to work with local instrument repair companies to clean and tune-up these instruments. It would be a great community achievement to offer these to Triton students who would like to experience the excitement of learning to read music, play an instrument, and be involved in a positive group at Triton High School,” he said.

For more details about the drive, check out the attached video.

