Ghost hunting with Rochester Trolly Tours

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Trolly Tours is kicking off the Halloween season with a ghost tour featuring paranormal investigator Dr. Hawk Horvath. The ‘Hauntings with Hawk’ tour offers guests an evening of exploring the city’s strange and unusual sites. The tour begins September 23 - November 11 at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately three hours.

Jenifer Majerus of Rochester Trolly Tours talked more about the tour on Midwest Access.

