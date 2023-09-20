Ghost hunting with Rochester Trolly Tours

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Trolly Tours is kicking off the Halloween season with a ghost tour featuring paranormal investigator Dr. Hawk Horvath. The ‘Hauntings with Hawk’ tour offers guests an evening of exploring the city’s strange and unusual sites. The tour begins September 23 - November 11 at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately three hours.

Jenifer Majerus of Rochester Trolly Tours talked more about the tour on Midwest Access.

