Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – A Decorah teen is facing three charges, two of which are classified as hate crimes, after authorities said he vandalized several areas in town.

Caeden-Philip Andrew Kinyua Nyanjenga, 18, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief - hate crime, and trespass with intent to commit a hate crime. Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputies and Decorah police were notified on Sept. 17 that several buildings, a bike path, skate park, and streets/alleys in Decorah had been vandalized overnight with spray paint.

Authorities said the messages written in spray paint included hate speech that was “both shocking and criminal.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Decorah Police Department at 563-382-3667 or the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
rochester public schools logo
Rochester Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon

Latest News

City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
Suspect charged
Teen charged in Decorah vandalism