Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – A Decorah teen is facing three charges, two of which are classified as hate crimes, after authorities said he vandalized several areas in town.

Caeden-Philip Andrew Kinyua Nyanjenga, 18, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief - hate crime, and trespass with intent to commit a hate crime. Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputies and Decorah police were notified on Sept. 17 that several buildings, a bike path, skate park, and streets/alleys in Decorah had been vandalized overnight with spray paint.

Authorities said the messages written in spray paint included hate speech that was “both shocking and criminal.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Decorah Police Department at 563-382-3667 or the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

