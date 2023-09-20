Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins

Archery Club leaders say last season their crew harvested 36 deer.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s officially the first week of archery deer hunting season in Minnesota.

Over the weekend, hundreds of bow hunters headed out for the first hunt of the year, more than a month before statewide firearms season.

The city of Rochester has found a community partner to help control the deer population within city limits.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation department is partnering with the Rochester Archery Club for a controlled archery hunt this fall in several parks throughout the city.

It started last year and has seen a lot of success. Archery Club leaders say last season their crew harvested 36 deer.

There are more than 100 members in the club, and around 30 of them participate in the city deer hunt. Last weekend at the opener, members harvested four deer.

They hunt at a handful of different city parks including Indian Heights, Essex and Bear Creek to name a few.

In bow hunting, most shots are taken at deer that are less than 20 yards away from the shooter, which means that they can very clearly and easily identify the target.

“The deer that are living here in these urban environments, they are so much more accustomed to the human activity that take places around them. Oftentimes, as you’re walking, just milling around in the park, you’ll see deer in pretty close proximity to you and they may not necessarily be too scared,” Rochester Archery Club president Terry Spaeth said.

Bow hunting season runs from September 16 – December 31. Applications are closed for the city deer hunt, but you can join the Rochester Archery Club any time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
rochester public schools logo
Rochester Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon

Latest News

Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
Suspect charged
Teen charged in Decorah vandalism
St. Paul, MN
Walz gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same