Warming trend continues today, peaks midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quite a change of pace here this morning in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as temperatures sit in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds out of the southeast around 12 mph helped keep us warm and slightly breezy through the overnight hours. Those winds may have helped fuel some showers and stray storms that made their way south of I-90 through the early overnight hours. So far preliminary rainfall totals, since midnight, are on the lower side for southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but at this point, every amount counts with the drought.

Rainfall Totals (KTTC)

Today is expected to be warm with an above-average high temperature peaking into the upper 70s. Cloud coverage will decrease into the afternoon hours making way for more sunshine. Tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be warm again in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Dog Walk Forecast (KTTC)

The warming trend continues and peaks tomorrow with forecasted highs in the low 80s. High temperatures will continue to be in the upper 70s after Wednesday and the region will finally return to average temperatures in the high 60s. This will be primarily due to the next low-pressure system rolling through the area that will bring some much-needed rainfall into the forecast. Friday there is a chance of stray to isolated showers in the afternoon hours and evening. Throughout the weekend the system will pass through bringing more isolated chances for showers and storms on Saturday. The rain will continue into Sunday morning and potentially into the afternoon hours too.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

Sweater weather will be here shortly as the fall equinox rolls around on Saturday. Again you can expect more fall-like or seasonal temperatures that day and during the fall equinox, there will be 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth for the next three days!

Seven Day (KTTC)

