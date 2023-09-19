Warm and sunny on Wednesday; Rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After temperatures reached into the lower 80s on Tuesday, we’ll have another chance of widespread 80-degree weather on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across SE MN and NE IA. Wind speeds will be around 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the forecast late this week with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. I’m keeping a close eye on Saturday for the potential of some stronger storms too. The timing isn’t too clear yet, but areas south of I-90 could see the threat of a couple of stronger storms.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts over the weekend and through Monday could reach near 1.00″ for some areas across SE MN and NE IA. Long-range models do have a decent agreement on placing a nice amount of rain across the region.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the middle and upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with skies becoming cloudy on Friday. Temperatures take a little dip early next week into the upper 60s.

