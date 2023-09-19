Waldorf set to join Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2024

GPAC logo
GPAC logo(GPAC)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, IA (KTIV) - In a press conference on the Waldorf campus Monday morning, it was announced that Waldorf would be joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Now Waldorf was already an affiliate member with the conference for men’s and women’s soccer. The Warriors will be the 13th member of the Great Plains Athletic conference when they officially join at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“These are exciting times for Waldorf Athletics, the GPAC has a great reputation of being first class, but also very challenging,” said Waldorf athletic director Chad Gassman. “The Coaches and Staff are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in this league.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Bungee classes available for your next workout
Obituaries
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up

Latest News

Chitulangoma listens intently in the huddle during practice.
Athlete of the Week - Kymani Chitulangoma, Mayo Boys Soccer
Local Sports 9/18
Local Sports 9/18
Local Sports 9/18
Local Sports 9/18
Stewartville Tigers take the field on senior day against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Local Sports 9/16