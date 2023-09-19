Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday, September 19, is recognized as National Voter Registration Day -- a nonpartisan civic holiday to celebrate democracy.

The holiday is observed to raise awareness of voter registration. The National Association of Secretaries of State has been recognizing September as the National Voter Registration Month since 2002.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 90% of eligible voters in Iowa are registered.

He is encouraging people to get registered at the nearest county auditor’s office, by mail, online, or on the Election Day.

“Iowans have a really good track record. We are trying to appeal harder to our younger voters, because they are still getting used to it. We have seen an uptick in improving on their voter turnout the last couple presidentials, but it still needs a little bit more work. So, we are really putting a strong push in the high schools.”

The next General Election is Tuesday, November 5th, 2024.

There are also local elections coming up this November, including in Rochester on November 7th.

You can check in with your secretary of state’s website to find out when your next election is happening.

