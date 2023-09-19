Squash Blossom prepares for Farm Fair and Hiding Artists event

Squash Blossom
Squash Blossom(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Squash Blossom farm is a small, sustainable farmstead north of Rochester. there are some upcoming events that you can check out, perfect for fall.

One of them being the Farm Fair and Hiding Artists out in the Open event on September 23 and 24.

The Squash Blossom Farm owners joined Midwest Access on Tuesday.

Learn more about Squash Blossom Farm here.

