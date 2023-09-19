Saint Ansgar High School earns Blue Ribbon

St. Ansgar High School earns National Blue Ribbon recognition
St. Ansgar High School earns National Blue Ribbon recognition(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saint Ansgar High School in St. Ansgar, Iowa has been named one of 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The schools are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Recognition for schools is based on a school’s academic performance overall and/or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This is a tribute to our hard-working students, dedicated and talented staff, and our supportive parents, community and school board,” said High School Principal Lynn Baldus. “This achievement does not happen without all of these entities working together. We are incredibly honored and proud to be named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School awardee.”

Saint Ansgar High School has 165 students.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Bungee classes available for your next workout
Obituaries
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up

Latest News

rochester public schools logo
Rochester Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to...
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
KTTC News at Noon
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
Eagles Club Classic Car Show
Last chance to see classic cars from Rochester Eagles Club