Saint Ansgar High School earns Blue Ribbon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saint Ansgar High School in St. Ansgar, Iowa has been named one of 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The schools are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Recognition for schools is based on a school’s academic performance overall and/or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This is a tribute to our hard-working students, dedicated and talented staff, and our supportive parents, community and school board,” said High School Principal Lynn Baldus. “This achievement does not happen without all of these entities working together. We are incredibly honored and proud to be named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School awardee.”

Saint Ansgar High School has 165 students.

