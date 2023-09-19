RPL Seed Library in need of more seed donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public Library is in need of more seeds for its Seed Library.

How it works is patrons can choose up to 10 different seed packets from the main collection and five from the community-donated seeds section.

There are also resources available to help you learn how to plant, grow and harvest each plant.

The idea of “checking out” the seeds comes when you plant your produce, you’ll likely be able to get some more seeds out of the plant. Then, you would return those to the seed library.

The library is in need of a variety of different seeds.

“Especially fruits and vegetables, things that can be grown in Southeast Minnesota. Things that you are confident in growing yourself. We’re also looking for things that you like to eat. Beans, peas, carrots, corn and things like that,” RPL head of technical services Ker Ostby said.

You can pick up a donation form for the Seed Library at the public service desk or seed library. After that, you can return the completed form with your clean, dry and ready to be packaged seeds to the public service desk on the 1st floor.

RPL is hosting an open house on Sunday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

