Rochester receives Urban and Community Forest Grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has been awarded $1 million by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service.

The money comes from the Urban and Community Forest Grant.

With the funding, the city will plant trees within the public right-of-way and on private property in underserved areas.

The city hopes to increase its urban canopy from 28% to 35% by 2035.

By increasing the area covered by trees, officials hope to reduce carbon emissions, decrease temperatures, enhance public safety, improve mental health and create other benefits for residents.

“This available funding is historic,” said City Forester Jeff Haberman in a statement. “Tree canopy is being recognized as a critical tool in combating our changing climate. Trees are a valuable component of city infrastructure that provide tangible benefits in: mitigating storm water runoff and effects of urban heat, reducing energy consumption in both summer and winter, and significantly impacting human health and wellness. This money will help us plant trees in areas of our community that have a disproportionate amount of canopy cover.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.