Rochester Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Folwell Elementary School in Rochester has been named one of 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The schools are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Recognition for schools is based on a school’s academic performance overall and/or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“What an honor it is to be recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School,” said Principal Kristin Engbrecht Smith in a statement. “Folwell Elementary School is such a special place with amazing daily learning experiences. We are proud of each and every person in our sweet school community. We are Folwell – together, we SOAR!”

Folwell Elementary School is part of Rochester Public Schools with 316 students.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.