Rochester Elementary School earns Blue Ribbon

rochester public schools logo
rochester public schools logo(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Folwell Elementary School in Rochester has been named one of 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The schools are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Recognition for schools is based on a school’s academic performance overall and/or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“What an honor it is to be recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School,” said Principal Kristin Engbrecht Smith in a statement. “Folwell Elementary School is such a special place with amazing daily learning experiences. We are proud of each and every person in our sweet school community. We are Folwell – together, we SOAR!”

Folwell Elementary School is part of Rochester Public Schools with 316 students.

