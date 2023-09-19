Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market

Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market
By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the fall season underway, local farmers are taking the opportunity to sell their products before the weather shifts to winter at the Olmsted County History Center.

Village Agricultural Co-op Farmers is supporting over 200 families of farmers and gardeners, giving them the opportunity to sell and showcase their products to the community. For event organizer Kris Allen, she views the market as a chance for the community to enjoy both local and healthy produce.

“We think its so important to eat local to eat fresh. Especially in a city that’s deemed a healthy city that’s all about health, we want we want people to eat local fresh food,” Village Agricultural Cooperatives Farmers Market Manager Kris Allen said.

The market is open from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. every Tuesday Olmsted County History Center until October 24.

