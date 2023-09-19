Local employer receives Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve award

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Energy Products and Design President Brent Buchan was surprised with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) award Tuesday morning.

This award recognizes employers who go above and beyond in supporting employees during their time of military duty.

Energy Products and Design Project and Installation Manager Jay Faber says Buchan cared for him whenever he is away for service.

Faber says Buchan delivered grills and BBQ sauces to him and his unit when they were deployed.

“Brent’s a great person to work for. It’s like a family here. he treats you well. He gives you everything that you need. If you need help with something, he’s always right there.”

Energy Products & Design Project and Installation Manager Jay Faber

“There are people who make sacrifices for both our state and our country. I appreciate the fact that we got good service members and we got somebody on our team who contributes in ways a lot of people don’t understand.”

Energy Products & Design President Brent Buchan

Energy Products and Design is a fireplace and hearth showroom in Northeast Rochester.

