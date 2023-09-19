Last chance to see classic cars from Rochester Eagles Club

Eagles Club Classic Car Show
Eagles Club Classic Car Show(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Eagles Club have hosted classic cars shows every Wednesday since May 10 of 2023. September 20 and September 27 at 5 p.m. will be the only days to attend in 2023.

Sofia Hyke, Don Hyke and Gary “Rudy” Rodolph were on hand at Midwest Access to show off some of their classic cars.

If you would like more information about the car shows you can reach its website here

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Bungee classes available for your next workout
Obituaries
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Absolute Theatre performs Clue
Absolute Theatre performs ‘Clue’ beginning September 21
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled