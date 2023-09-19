InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Bungee classes available for your next workout
Obituaries
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up

Latest News

DEED Jobs Report
DEED to release MN August employment data Tuesday
EMERGENCY VEHICLES
Families invited to 2023 Transportation Fair in Kasson
The Rochester Public Library is in need of more seeds for its Seed Library.
RPL Seed Library, Darian Leddy reports
RPL seed library
RPL Seed Library in need of more seed donations
MN DNR K-9 Conservation Unit
Inside the DNR’s K-9 conservation enforcement unit