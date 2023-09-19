Hope Lodge Gala is just around the corner

Hope Lodge Gala
Hope Lodge Gala(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Cancer Society’s Rochester Hope Lodge Gala is Saturday, October 7.

Guests will experience live music, a seated dinner, a live and silent auction, an after-party and much more.

The event is at Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area Hotel. KTTC’s very own Caitlin Alexander will be the MC of the event.

All the details you need about the event, and to get tickets: click here.

Learn more about Hope Lodge here.

