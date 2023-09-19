Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest hearing scheduled for Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury charged with her murder, has been canceled, according to court officials.

Fravel was set to have an omnibus hearing Friday Sept. 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Winona County District Court. That hearing was canceled Tuesday, according to court officials. No date for when the hearing will be rescheduled as been released.

Fravel was charged June 9 with two counts of 2nd degree murder in the death of Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury. Kingsbury went missing on March 31, 2023. Her body was found along Highway 43 on June 7.

An omnibus hearing is usually set before a trial and after arraignment. It allows an opportunity for pretrial motions and other requests to be considered by the court in one proceeding.

