Families invited to 2023 Transportation Fair in Kasson

EMERGENCY VEHICLES
EMERGENCY VEHICLES(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Transportation Fair takes place in Kasson on Tuesday, September 19.

This gives kids the opportunity to get an up-close look at local fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, tractors, and buses.

The free event is put on by Kasson Mantorville Early Childhood Family Education.

Families are invited to attend the Transportation Fair between 5- 7 p.m.

It takes place at the KMTelecom Stadium, located at 18 2nd Avenue Northwest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Bungee classes available for your next workout
Obituaries
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up

Latest News

DEED Jobs Report
DEED to release MN August employment data Tuesday
The Rochester Public Library is in need of more seeds for its Seed Library.
RPL Seed Library, Darian Leddy reports
RPL seed library
RPL Seed Library in need of more seed donations
MN DNR K-9 Conservation Unit
Inside the DNR’s K-9 conservation enforcement unit