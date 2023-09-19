Families invited to 2023 Transportation Fair in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Transportation Fair takes place in Kasson on Tuesday, September 19.

This gives kids the opportunity to get an up-close look at local fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, tractors, and buses.

The free event is put on by Kasson Mantorville Early Childhood Family Education.

Families are invited to attend the Transportation Fair between 5- 7 p.m.

It takes place at the KMTelecom Stadium, located at 18 2nd Avenue Northwest.

