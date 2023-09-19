DEED to release MN August employment data Tuesday

DEED Jobs Report
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will hold a virtual news conference on Tuesday to share the latest employment data for the month of August.

The online presser starts at 10 a.m.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek and Labor Market Information Assistant Director Oriane Casale will be there to answer questions regarding the information.

DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development.

