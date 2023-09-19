Athlete of the Week - Kymani Chitulangoma, Mayo Boys Soccer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ten goals in a season is a good benchmark for a high school soccer season. Ten goals in one week? Yeah, that’ll get you athlete of the week. Kymani Chitulangoma was on an absolute tear last week. It started with three goals against Red Wing.

“I think I got the hat trick in about fifteen minutes. I think I got a goal in like five minutes -- just a powerful shot in the net,” said Chitulangoma. “I think the next one might’ve been a P-K or that was the third one, but I think I was just playing with my offense well.”

Next game versus Austin, another hat trick that felt natural for the senior.

“Honestly, like coming into the game, I was just like I didn’t think I was going to get a hat trick, but I kind of was just doing my thing, and I ended up scoring goals,” added Chitulangoma.

The icing on the cake was a four-goal performance facing Farmington. Balling out for those closest to him.

“Like some of my family came to watch,” mentioned Chitulangoma. “Some of my friends came to watch. I was like, I really think I might get this third hat trick in a row, and I decided to get the hat trick, and I guess I got another goal as well. Yeah, I was just doing my thing.”

Chitulangoma “doing his thing” might’ve been the best performance his coach has seen one of his players do.

“This is a pretty unique performance,” stated Spartans Boys Soccer head coach, Tim Jennings. “Any time you can score back-to-back-to-back hat tricks and have an additional goal scored, that’s pretty special. It takes a lot to accomplish that.”

Kymani follows in the footsteps of his two older brothers. A family synonymous with Spartan soccer.

“I’m only the player I am because of my two brothers, and they’ve led the way for me, said Chitulangoma. “So, it means the world to me -- like I would not be the player I am today without them.”

Chitulangoma has another postseason run as a main goal this season.

“Hopefully I can follow it with another successful season and get another state run in,” ended Chitulangoma.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.