Absolute Theatre performs ‘Clue’ beginning September 21

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Clue’ the classic murder-mystery board game which became a movie in 1985, will be adapted to the stage at the Historic Chateau theatre. Performances begin September 21 at 7 p.m. Director Suzie Hansen and the cast of Clue were on hand at Midwest Access to discuss the show.

