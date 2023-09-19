Absolute Theatre performs ‘Clue’ beginning September 21

Absolute Theatre performs Clue
KTTC
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Clue’ the classic murder-mystery board game which became a movie in 1985, will be adapted to the stage at the Historic Chateau theatre. Performances begin September 21 at 7 p.m. Director Suzie Hansen and the cast of Clue were on hand at Midwest Access to discuss the show.

If you would like to get tickets for the performance, you can check out the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

