Weeklong promotion to encourage public transportation

Transit Week in Rochester Sept. 18 - 22
Transit Week in Rochester Sept. 18 - 22(KTTC)
By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Public Transit is encouraging the public to ride public transportation by offering a weeklong promotion. From September 18 - 22 when you ride public transportation you are eligible to win prizes and participate in other activities. On Wednesday September 20 the ride is free.

Passengers should also be on the lookout for City officials who will be riding the bus and stationed at stops to thank customers for choosing RPT.

Nick Lemmer represents the City of Rochester and was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the promotion.

If you are interested, you can click here for more details.

