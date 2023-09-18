Water main flushing to impact residents in NE Mason City

Fire hydrant
Fire hydrant(None)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains in the northeast quadrant of the city starting Monday.

The affected area is east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122.

NE MASON CITY WATER FLUSHING MAP
NE MASON CITY WATER FLUSHING MAP(City of Mason City)

According to the city, residents may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however the water is still safe to drink.

Crews do urge caution when washing clothing as the water could cause staining.

Flushing will continue through Friday.

Residents are asked not to park near or across from any fire hydrants during this time.

