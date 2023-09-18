Warming temperatures and isolated rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed beautiful weather across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this weekend. Tonight, temperatures will be on the cool side with overnight lows settling into the mid-40s. Skies are expected to become mostly clear with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be trending warmer this week as summer-like heat returns to the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south, ranging from 5-15 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s with breezy south winds and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain well above average in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday with pleasant sunshine.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to remain limited for our area this week. There is a chance for stray to isolated showers and storms late Monday night into early Tuesday morning south of I-90. The better chance for rainfall looks to be the early weekend with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.