Warm today with increasing clouds; Overnight stray rain chance south of I-90

David's Forecast at 6 am.
By David Burgett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clear skies this morning allowed for some chilly temperatures here in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Olmsted County dropped to about 44 degrees, which is six degrees off from our normal low for this time of year. Temperatures are expected today to warm from the mid-40s to the mid-70s this afternoon for the high with winds out of the south near 10 mph. Sunny skies will be present for the first half of the day and cloud coverage will slowly start to filter in through the afternoon hours and into the evening.

Overnight south of I-90 will see stray showers and a slight possibility of a stray storm. Tomorrow will be similar to today with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s and decreasing cloud coverage through the afternoon hours. Wednesday holds a small chance of stray rain in the afternoon, but overall confidence is low at the moment. The next primary rain chance comes into fruition on Friday and this weekend. Friday should have a stray rain chance throughout the day with the possibility of it extending into Friday night. The weekend is when the main weather maker will come through our area because a low-pressure system from the west will likely bring a chance of isolated showers and storms on Saturday with more rain on Sunday.

The warming trend continues through this week with temperatures getting summerlike in the low 80s through midweek. These temperatures are above average for mid-September, but when the weekend rolls around, it will cool back down near the normal with highs in the low 70s.

Make the most of the warmer temperatures before it gets cooler again, we are just five days out from the fall equinox.

