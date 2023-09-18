Warm temperatures this week; Fall color outlook

Highs in the 70s and 80s this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall officially starts on Saturday this week and our temperatures will be above seasonal averages most of the week. This could help our fall color outlook if we continue to have sunny warm days with cool crisp nights.

Fall colors
Fall colors(KTTC)

The current fall color outlook has most of SE MN in the 0-10% range. Some areas in the river valley and along I-35 are closer to the 10-25% range.

Average peak
Average peak(KTTC)

The average peak season for fall colors is early October for SE MN and NE IA. We’ll have to see if the drought impacts our colors this year.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Isolated rain chances return late this week.

Nick

