Waldorf University athletics join Great Plains Athletic Conference

Waldorf University
Waldorf University(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forest City, Iowa (KTTC) – Some big changes are coming to Waldorf University athletics.

Monday, school officials announced they would be joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GCAP).

Waldorf is the 13th member to join the conference.

Back in February, both men’s and women’s soccer joined G-AP. Now the rest of the sports are following suit.

