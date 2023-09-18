Waldorf University athletics join Great Plains Athletic Conference

Forest City, Iowa (KTTC) – Some big changes are coming to Waldorf University athletics.

Monday, school officials announced they would be joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GCAP).

Waldorf is the 13th member to join the conference.

Back in February, both men’s and women’s soccer joined G-AP. Now the rest of the sports are following suit.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.