September deemed as “Elder Network” month for its 35th anniversary

September deemed as "Elder Network" month for its 35th anniversary
September deemed as "Elder Network" month for its 35th anniversary(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elder Network celebrated their 35th anniversary with Mayor Kim Norton Monday afternoon at the Rochester City Hall.

The non-profit serves as a network to assist caregivers and those needing care. It helps people find information and resources to meet their needs.

The organization provides services in Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.

In 2022, Elder Network provided 22,000 hours of service to 2,000 participants.

The mayor proclaimed September as Elder Network month in commemoration of the organization’s anniversary.

“35 years is a tremendous number of years to be in business for any organization. Especially post-COVID, we lost so many businesses and organizations, so for us to be here and doing well, 35 years later, is really a testament to hard work and perseverance.”

Elder Network Executive Director Kathy Scheid

Elder Network will also hold their 35th anniversary gala at the Rochester International event Center on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
Obituaries
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says

Latest News

Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Comedian Ricky Smith visits Rochester’s Hope Lodge to support cancer patients, families, and...
Comedian Ricky Smith visits Rochester’s Hope Lodge to support cancer patients
Miss Angie's Place in Pine Island
Engaging kids with the outdoors at Miss Angie’s Place
Transit Week in Rochester Sept. 18 - 22
Weeklong promotion to encourage public transportation