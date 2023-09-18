September deemed as “Elder Network” month for its 35th anniversary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Elder Network celebrated their 35th anniversary with Mayor Kim Norton Monday afternoon at the Rochester City Hall.

The non-profit serves as a network to assist caregivers and those needing care. It helps people find information and resources to meet their needs.

The organization provides services in Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.

In 2022, Elder Network provided 22,000 hours of service to 2,000 participants.

The mayor proclaimed September as Elder Network month in commemoration of the organization’s anniversary.

“35 years is a tremendous number of years to be in business for any organization. Especially post-COVID, we lost so many businesses and organizations, so for us to be here and doing well, 35 years later, is really a testament to hard work and perseverance.”

Elder Network will also hold their 35th anniversary gala at the Rochester International event Center on Saturday.

