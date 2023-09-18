Engaging kids with the outdoors at Miss Angie’s Place

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Miss Angie’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in SE Minnesota specializing in the healing power of positive relationships through Art, Nature, Spirituality and Movement. Angie Severson is the owner of Miss Angie’s Place and currently offers a class titled ‘Naturescapes’ designed to engage kids with the outdoors.

She joined Midwest Access Monday to share how she utilizes the benefits of the outdoors with the kids who come through her doors.

