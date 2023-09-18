InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation.
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Vigil for fallen Algona police officer set for Sunday night

Latest News

Waldorf University
Waldorf University athletics join Great Plains Athletic Conference
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Fire hydrant
Water main flushing to impact residents in NE Mason City
ZIPS
Paratransit staffing shortages hitting Rochester Public Transit
Community comes out for river clean up.
Community participates in Root River clean up