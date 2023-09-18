Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities

(Quinn Gorham)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announces more than $23 million for economic development in greater Minnesota.

36 cities, townships, and counties in the state will receive Small Cities Development Program grants.

In southeast Minnesota, Mabel and Dodge Center are included.

These grants will be used for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities, and other economic development projects.

Mabel will receive $600,000 in public facility improvements and Dodge Center will receive more than $430,000 in owner-occupied housing rehab.

