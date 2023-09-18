Community participates in Root River clean up

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – With fall just around the corner comes the end of summer activities like being on the water.

A Lanesboro fishing shop gave back to the community and environment Sunday by cleaning up the river after a summer of hard use. Root River Rod Company holds a Root River clean up every fall.

Everyone in the community is invited to help out in picking up trash along the river. This year’s event was dedicated to Root River Rod Company’s founder Steve Sobieniak, who passed away last September.

“The great thing is we get to bring the community together we have other businesses, paddle on coffee has donated coffee for us, the local garbage company donated a bunch of garbage cans and trash bags to pick up. Locally everybody just pitches in and gets together and help clean it up which is great,” Lance Prado Root River Rod Company owner said.

A tip to keep Minnesota’s river’s clean, when on the water keep track of all your belongings and always leave with everything you came with.

