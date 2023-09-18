Community participates in Root River clean up

Community comes out for river clean up.
Community comes out for river clean up.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – With fall just around the corner comes the end of summer activities like being on the water.

A Lanesboro fishing shop gave back to the community and environment Sunday by cleaning up the river after a summer of hard use. Root River Rod Company holds a Root River clean up every fall.

Everyone in the community is invited to help out in picking up trash along the river. This year’s event was dedicated to Root River Rod Company’s founder Steve Sobieniak, who passed away last September.

“The great thing is we get to bring the community together we have other businesses, paddle on coffee has donated coffee for us, the local garbage company donated a bunch of garbage cans and trash bags to pick up. Locally everybody just pitches in and gets together and help clean it up which is great,” Lance Prado Root River Rod Company owner said.

A tip to keep Minnesota’s river’s clean, when on the water keep track of all your belongings and always leave with everything you came with.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
Carter Holcomb reaches over the defender for the Mayo Spartans receiving touchdown.
Sports Extra 9/15
File - The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility...
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away -- unless consumers panic
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js

Latest News

Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Vigil for fallen Algona police officer set for Sunday night
Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
Stewartville Tigers take the field on senior day against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Local Sports 9/16
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation.
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation