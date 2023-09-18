Comedian Ricky Smith visits Rochester’s Hope Lodge to support cancer patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Ricky Smith and his non-profit, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.), are visiting hope lodges in 31 cities across the U.S.

Hope Lodges are free accommodations for cancer patients and their families during their treatment.

Smith visited Rochester’s Hope Lodge Monday afternoon, bringing pizza, music, and Bingo for everyone to enjoy.

This tour is in recognition of R.A.K.E.’s 10th year anniversary and is in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

”I usually do these tours cross-country visiting in spirit of Random Acts of Kindness. Lost my sister a year ago to cancer, and thought I wanna do something in her honor and kinda just bring some smiles and energy to people that can use it most.”

KTTC is proud to be a media sponsor of 2023’s Hope Lodge Gala on Saturday, October 7th.

Tickets to the event are available and can be purchased on the event's website.

