Bungee classes available for your next workout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –There are many workout routines out there but not many include bungee classes.

WIP Fitness in Rochester claims you can burn 350-800 calories in one class. The classes are designed to give you a high intensity workout without the impact on your joints.

Midwest Access visited WIP Fitness Monday to experience the bungee workout firsthand.

If you are interested in bungee classes at WIP Fitness, you can reach its website here.

