Bungee classes available for your next workout

(Bungee workout in Rochester)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –There are many workout routines out there but not many include bungee classes.

WIP Fitness in Rochester claims you can burn 350-800 calories in one class. The classes are designed to give you a high intensity workout without the impact on your joints.

Midwest Access visited WIP Fitness Monday to experience the bungee workout firsthand.

If you are interested in bungee classes at WIP Fitness, you can reach its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation.
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation

Latest News

Transit Week in Rochester Sept. 18 - 22
Weeklong promotion to encourage public transportation
Waldorf University
Waldorf University athletics join Great Plains Athletic Conference
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
Fire hydrant
Water main flushing to impact residents in NE Mason City