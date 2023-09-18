26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was stabbed while she was on a walk Friday evening.

According to Rochester Police Department, a 25-year-old woman was crossing an intersection near Homestead Park in Southeast Rochester just after 6 p.m. when a 26-year-old man came up to her and stabbed her multiple times in the back.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene, but police later found him. He confessed and was arrested. The suspect claims he suffers from schizophrenia and had been planning to hurt someone for the past several months.

The suspect, Abdulkadir Ali of Rochester, is being charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

