Vigil for fallen Algona police officer set for Sunday night

ALGONA, Iowa (KTTC) – The community of Algona will hold a vigil Sunday night for fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram who died in the line of duty Wednesday.

According to the Algona Police Department, the vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. on State Street in Algona, next to the Law Enforcement Center. A short program will follow at 8 p.m.

People attending are encouraged to wear blue.

Officer Cram was shot and killed Wednesday as he tried to make an arrest. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Kyle Ricke, 43, shot Cram after being told he was under arrest on a warrant for harassment.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.