Vigil for fallen Algona police officer set for Sunday night

Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13(Algona Police Dept.)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KTTC) – The community of Algona will hold a vigil Sunday night for fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram who died in the line of duty Wednesday.

According to the Algona Police Department, the vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. on State Street in Algona, next to the Law Enforcement Center. A short program will follow at 8 p.m.

People attending are encouraged to wear blue.

Officer Cram was shot and killed Wednesday as he tried to make an arrest. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Kyle Ricke, 43, shot Cram after being told he was under arrest on a warrant for harassment.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students
Carter Holcomb reaches over the defender for the Mayo Spartans receiving touchdown.
Sports Extra 9/15
east rochester
Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state...
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js
The East Playground at Soldiers Field is closed temporarily.
Soldiers Field East Playground temporarily closing

Latest News

Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
Stewartville Tigers take the field on senior day against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Local Sports 9/16
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation.
Rochester International Airport introduces youth to the world of aviation
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School.
Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students