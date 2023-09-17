Beautiful conditions Sunday; Summer warmth returns next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful start to the weekend today and a few spots south of I-90 even managed a couple of showers and storms. Tonight, conditions will be quiet with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit cool in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Another beautiful September day is on tap Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will remain light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Above normal temperature trend
Above normal temperature trend(KTTC)

Our temperatures will be on a warming trend this week with summer-like warmth returning to the region. Our afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies before soaring into the low 80s on Wednesday. Above-normal temperatures in the upper 70s will remain through the end of the work week.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances will continue to be limited for our area, however, models indicated our area could see a few rain chances later in the week. Overall confidence is low at this time on how widespread these rain events will be or if they will actually happen, but we are trying to be optimistic. Stray to isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

