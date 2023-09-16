Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Austin’s Riverland Community College

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar toured Austin’s Riverland Community College on Friday afternoon.

In an effort to increase the skilled technicians for manufacturing and transportation, Senator Klobuchar secured the Workforce Development Learn and Earn Initiative.

This initiative allows students to work and study part-time for their professions.

Riverland’s Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs says this is helpful for students who need to pay their bills. She says these individuals make up the majority of their student body.

The initiative will help train professionals who will fill positions in need, especially commercial truck drivers.

“We are really excited. As we know our workforce shortages exist in everything from healthcare to trucking to manufacturing, and these are a lot of the focuses of Riverland right now.”

Riverland Community College has already started classes in truck-driving and automation robotics engineering. They are looking to offer more subjects and classes in the future.

