Lebron James surprises Lourdes High School students

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lourdes High School’s auditorium burst into applause this week as NBA superstar Lebron James showed up as an unexpected guest.

James posted the video to his Instagram.

“Huge shout out to Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota for this week’s hospitality, prayers, love and support. I am very thankful for it all,” James wrote in the caption.

James’s son, Bronny, is recovering from a cardiac arrest though KTTC cannot confirm if that is the reason for the visit.

