Dense Fog, low visibility this AM; Sunshine this afternoon

Dense Fog Advisory set to expire at 9 a.m.
By David Burgett
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This morning temperatures are much warmer than what we experienced earlier this week. The start of your weekend has temperatures sitting in the mid-50s across much of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Visibility will be lower for many counties this morning as dense fog has formed throughout the region. The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which will expire at 9 a.m. If you are out driving this morning, take it slower, use your low beams, and give yourself more distance between cars.

Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(KTTC)
Visibility
Visibility(KTTC)

After the fog dissipates clouds will continue to decrease into the early afternoon hours bringing more sunshine into the forecast. Highs today will be in the lower 70s for much of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the same as today but with less foggy conditions in the morning hours and more sunshine throughout the day. You can expect tomorrow’s high to be in the low 70s in Olmsted County. A temperature warm-up is on the way and with more rain in the forecast for next week.

Day Planner
Day Planner(KTTC)

A ridge in the upper levels of our atmosphere will likely cause temperatures to be above average for this time in September. High temperatures will be peaking, so far, in the mid-upper 70s. The next rainfall will be on Thursday morning through Friday, as a cold front comes through, creating some stray to isolated showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Enjoy the warmer temperatures this week and soak up the sunshine before the much-needed rainfall moves in.

Seven Day
Seven Day(KTTC)

