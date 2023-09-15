Soldiers Field East Playground temporarily closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soldiers Field East Playground, also known as Roy Sutherland Playground, is closing temporarily starting Monday.

The closure is due to construction in the area with the city wanting to keep children and families safe.

The playground will be closed for approximately two weeks but officials say it can be extended if needed.

Officials say if you’re looking to use a playground at Soldiers Field Memorial Park, you can use the West Playground, also known as the Field of Fun.

George Gibbs Drive SW remains closed.

Those wishing to drive to the park are still encouraged to use the parking lot at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

The construction is part of the Soldiers Field Memorial Project.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.