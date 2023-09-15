Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A standing-room only crowd at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Thursday night. Residents came in droves to voice their concerns about the idea of a new homeless shelter being built where the Residences of Old Town Hall are located.

Residents said they were uncomfortable with the idea of a heightened presence of homeless people in the neighborhood.

Olmsted County officials said they are looking into these concerns, and say they plant to ensure this neighborhood remains a safe place.

“I appreciate their questions on safety and understand that we’ll be working together through this process to ensure that this neighborhood remain a safe place to live,” said Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back up on HWY 14
Crash scene cleared on Highway 14 west in Byron
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting on...
Rochester police asking for help identifying person in Olmsted County Fairground shooting
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
Man dies in dirt bike crash in Wabasha County
(From right to left): Holly and Dan Fifield surprised by Billie Packer's grant presentation at...
The Landing Co-Founders surprised with $15,000 community grant

Latest News

Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
With new COVID boosters now available, here’s what’s changed
River Cruises from the Winona Historical Society
History on the River cruise is selling out fast
Foot Advice from Fit My Feet
Foot advice from Fit My Feet