Residents make voices heard over potential new homeless shelter at neighborhood meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A standing-room only crowd at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Thursday night. Residents came in droves to voice their concerns about the idea of a new homeless shelter being built where the Residences of Old Town Hall are located.

Residents said they were uncomfortable with the idea of a heightened presence of homeless people in the neighborhood.

Olmsted County officials said they are looking into these concerns, and say they plant to ensure this neighborhood remains a safe place.

“I appreciate their questions on safety and understand that we’ll be working together through this process to ensure that this neighborhood remain a safe place to live,” said Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn.

