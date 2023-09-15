Recipe ideas for your next tailgate

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) –Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Christy Buchan of Destination BBQ were LIVE on Midwest Tailgate at Byron High School.

Each week, Midwest Tailgate will visit a local high school ahead of the football game and present ideas for cooking up your own tailgate.

Check out these recipes below.

Pulled pork pancakes with maple BBQ with sweet potato steak fries Serves 4 Smoked Maple Pork 3# pork shoulder, butt, or picnic 1 cup maple syrup ¼ cup ribriffic seasoning Smoked at 250 for about 90 minutes per pound internal temp of 200. Or crock pot for 8-10 on low (add a tbs of Liquid smoke, shot of whiskey and cup of water to bottom of Crock pot) Cook and pull, cool and store in container until ready to sue Pancake batter 2 cups flour 1 tbs baking powder. 1 tbs baking soda 1.5 cup milk 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp salt 2 eggs ¼ stick butter melted Combine all ingredients and mix refrigerate until needed. Equipment: o Pit boss flatgrill & smoker (pellet grill) o Spatula o Sharp knife o Cutting board o Pancake dropper Procedure: Preheat grill to medium high heat. Spray with pan spray Drop strip of pancake batter and put pork on top Cook for about a minute then top with more pancake batter and flip Sweet Potato Fries Peel and cut potato longways in half then cut each half into 5 equal strips Arrange on flatgrill with a little spray of oil cook for about 3 minutes on each side until tender Toss with salt and pepper and Avocado Dippin Sauce • 1 avocado skin and seeded and smashed. • ⅓ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt • 1 tsp garlic granulated. • 1 lime juiced. • 2 tablespoons cilantro paste • 2 tablespoons water • ½ teaspoon salt • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Mix all ingredients well place in bowl for serving

Pig Shots INGREDIENTS § 8 oz Softened Cream Cheese § 1/3 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese § ¼ Cup Jalapeño – Seeded and Diced § 1 Chorizo Sausage § 1 lb Miesfelds Bacon* § 2 Tbsp Saints & Sinners Competition Pork Seasoning * *Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q INSTRUCTIONS 1. Set smoker to 375°F. 2. Cut the Chorizo into 1-inch pieces. Cut your bacon in half lengthways. Wrap your cut bacon around the Chorizo making sure to overlap the bacon. Secure with toothpick. 3. Take the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and the bbq rub and mix together in a bowl until well combined. 4. Place the mixture into a piping bag or a sandwich bag (snip the corner off), pipe the mixture on top of the sausage and fill just below the top of the bacon. 5. Place the shots on your smoker for 30-45 minutes until the bacon is fully cooked and the cheese filling is puffed and golden. 6. Remove the pig shots from the smoker. Let them cool for a few minutes and then remove the toothpicks.

